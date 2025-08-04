WhatsApp is working on group-specific status updates for Android users
What's the story
WhatsApp has released a new update for its Android app, version 2.25.22.11, under the Google Play Beta Program. The major highlight of this update is the introduction of a feature that allows users to create and share status updates within group chats. The feature is currently being rolled out to select beta testers and will be available to more users in the coming weeks.
Update details
Different from existing group mention feature
The group status update feature is different from the existing one that lets users mention an entire group in their regular status updates. It lets users post status updates visible only to members of a specific group. This way, anything posted stays within the group and is not visible to outsiders. This also eliminates the need for managing privacy settings or using mentions to share status updates with groups, as these are inherently group-specific.
Access ease
Updates disappear after 24 hours
To view these new updates, group members just have to tap the group, making them easily accessible without switching contexts. Just like regular status updates shared with contacts, those shared in groups will also disappear automatically after 24 hours, keeping the updates timely and relevant without cluttering conversation history or requiring manual deletion. WhatsApp also applies end-to-end encryption to these updates, meaning no one outside the group (not even WhatsApp) can see or access them.