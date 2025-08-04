Next Article
Apple reveals pay for top engineering, AI roles
Apple just shared its salary ranges for top engineering and AI roles, making it clear they're serious about attracting tech talent.
Software Development Engineers can earn anywhere from $132,267 to $378,700 a year, while Machine Learning Engineers see between $143,100 and $312,200.
These figures are before any stock or bonus perks.
Apple's hiring spree in the face of competition
After losing some team members to Meta, Apple is stepping up its game with better salaries and active hiring in AI, AR/VR, software engineering, and data science.
With rivals like Meta and Google in the mix, Apple's strong pay shows they're committed to leading in generative AI and new tech features—making it an exciting time if you're into cutting-edge innovation.