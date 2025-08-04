NASA's Juno to study 1st-ever interstellar object 3I/ATLAS up close

To make this flyby happen, scientists plan to tweak Juno's path with a smart maneuver near Jupiter in September. This move lets the spacecraft zip past 3I/ATLAS right before it gets closest to Jupiter in March 2026.

Juno will use its cameras and sensors to check out what 3I/ATLAS is made of and what its environment is like—way more closely than Earth-based telescopes ever could.

This could reveal new clues about where these mysterious visitors come from and help us explore beyond our own Solar System.