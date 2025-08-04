Next Article
Scientists recreate universe's 1st molecule, HeH+, from Big Bang
Scientists in Germany have managed to recreate HeH+, the universe's very first molecule from just after the Big Bang.
Using a super-cold storage ring, they smashed these ions into deuterium atoms—basically replaying chemistry from over 13 billion years ago.
This helps us see how the earliest stars might have formed.
Study fixes old mistakes in cosmic chemistry
Turns out, HeH+ was way more important for making molecular hydrogen (the stuff stars are made of) than anyone thought.
The study fixes some old mistakes in cosmic chemistry and gives us a clearer picture of how galaxies and stars started showing up in our universe.