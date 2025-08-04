Vivo Y400 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched
Vivo just dropped its new Y400 5G in India, packing a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip, a huge 6,000mAh battery with speedy 90W charging, and tough IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance.
Camera-wise, you get a sharp 50MP main lens on the back and a solid 32MP front camera for selfies—so you're covered for both snaps and stories.
How much does the Vivo Y400 cost?
The Y400 5G starts at ₹21,999 (8GB RAM/128GB storage) or ₹23,999 if you want more space (256GB).
It comes in Glam White or Olive Green and goes on sale August 7 via Vivo's site, Flipkart, Amazon, and select stores.
If you pre-book it, there's up to 10% cashback through select banks plus no-cost EMI for up to 10 months—pretty handy if you're on a budget.
The phone runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS with a smooth 120Hz full-HD+ display for easy scrolling and streaming.