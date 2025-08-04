Vivo Y400 5G with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 launched

How much does the Vivo Y400 cost?

The Y400 5G starts at ₹21,999 (8GB RAM/128GB storage) or ₹23,999 if you want more space (256GB).

It comes in Glam White or Olive Green and goes on sale August 7 via Vivo's site, Flipkart, Amazon, and select stores.

If you pre-book it, there's up to 10% cashback through select banks plus no-cost EMI for up to 10 months—pretty handy if you're on a budget.

The phone runs Android 15-based Funtouch OS with a smooth 120Hz full-HD+ display for easy scrolling and streaming.