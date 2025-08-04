Next Article
BSNL, NRL launch India's 1st 5G private network in refinery
Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) and BSNL just teamed up to launch India's very first 5G captive non-public network in the refinery sector.
The big reveal happened at a Guwahati workshop, with Assam's Chief Minister calling it a major step forward for both Digital Assam and the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission.
BSNL chairman on the partnership
BSNL's chairman highlighted that this move shows their push to upgrade India's key industries with next-gen tech.
The new 5G network is set to boost NRL's efficiency and cybersecurity, while also opening doors for things like AR/VR training, digital twins, and real-time IoT applications.
This partnership could set the standard for other industries looking to level up with advanced digital tools.