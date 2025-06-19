What's the story

Wang Ning, the 38-year-old founder and chairman of Pop Mart International Group, has been named China's 10th richest person by Forbes. His net worth is estimated at $22.7 billion.

Wang's wealth is mainly from his stake in Pop Mart, a Beijing-based toy company that makes Labubu dolls.

The brand has become a global sensation with its signature toy selling like hotcakes across Asia, Europe, and the US.