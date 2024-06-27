In brief Simplifying... In brief Indulge in iron-rich fig desserts that are as nutritious as they are delicious.

Delicious iron-rich fig desserts to add to your diet

By Anujj Trehaan 06:51 pm Jun 27, 2024

What's the story Figs, with their sweet taste and nutritional benefits, stand out for their high iron content. Adopting a vegan lifestyle doesn't mean you have to forgo the pleasure of indulgent desserts. This article presents seven delicious fig-based vegan desserts. Each one is designed to not only satisfy your cravings for something sweet but also to enhance your iron intake in the most delightful way.

Snack 1

Fig and almond energy balls

To prepare these no-bake energy balls, simply blend dried figs with almonds, chia seeds and a dash of maple syrup. Ideal for an on-the-go snack or as a nourishing post-workout treat, these balls are not only delicious but also healthful. The inclusion of almonds boosts the iron and healthy fat content, making these treats both satisfying and beneficial for your well-being.

Dessert 2

Chocolate-dipped figs

For a refined yet straightforward dessert, immerse ripe figs in melted dark chocolate. This not only boosts the iron content through dark chocolate but also provides antioxidants. Let them cool until the chocolate solidifies, crafting a luxurious treat that's both healthful and delightful. This method ensures each morsel is as nutritious as it is delectably tempting, making it an ideal indulgence.

Breakfast 3

Figgy oatmeal bars

Begin your day with oatmeal bars filled with juicy figs and a touch of cinnamon. These bars are easy to make ahead, ideal for a quick breakfast. Oats add extra iron and fiber, complementing the nutrient-rich figs. This combination not only enhances the bars' nutritional value but also their taste, making them a healthy and delicious start to any morning.

Indulgence 4

Vegan fig cheesecake

For this no-bake cheesecake, start by soaking cashews to achieve a creamy texture. Blend these with fresh figs for the filling and pour over a crust made from dates and nuts. Rich in iron and heart-healthy fats from the cashews, this dessert is indulgent yet nutritious. Enjoy this guilt-free treat, knowing it's packed with beneficial nutrients.

Topping 5

Spiced fig compote

To prepare this spiced fig compote, simmer figs with aromatic spices like cinnamon, cardamom and cloves until they become a rich compote. This versatile topping enhances vegan yogurt or toast, offering an iron-rich addition to your diet. It's perfect for starting your day or as a delightful finish to any meal, blending health benefits with sweet indulgence.

Meal 6

Fig smoothie bowl

Create a smoothie bowl by blending fresh or dried figs with bananas and plant-based milk for the base. Add a scoop of nut butter for creaminess and protein. Top with pumpkin and sunflower seeds for extra iron and a crunchy texture. This combination offers a delicious way to start your day, packing both energy and essential nutrients in every spoonful.

Treat 7

Baked fig tartlets

Start by filling vegan pastry shells with fresh fig slices and bake until golden. After baking, drizzle with agave syrup to enhance sweetness. Serve these warm tartlets, offering a delightful taste and valuable dietary iron in each bite. They blend the natural sweetness of figs with indulgence, making them nutritious and satisfying. This dessert is perfect for those seeking both health benefits and flavor.