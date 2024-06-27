In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Swedish lentil potato bake by first simmering green lentils, then sautéing onions and garlic in olive oil.

Sweden on your plate: Cook and savor lentil potato bake

What's the story The Swedish lentil potato bake is a comforting dish ideal for cold evenings. Originating from Sweden, this vegetarian, eggless recipe blends the earthiness of lentils with the creaminess of potatoes, baked to perfection. It embodies Sweden's appreciation for simple, satisfying meals that warm the soul. Rich in flavors and nutrients, it's a cozy meal favorite. Let's start cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this delightful dish, you will need one cup of green lentils (rinned), two large potatoes (thinly sliced), one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), one cup of vegetable broth, half a cup of coconut milk, one teaspoon of dried thyme, salt and pepper to taste, and two tablespoons of olive oil.

Step 1

Preparing the lentils

Begin by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). In a medium saucepan over medium heat, add the rinsed lentils and three cups of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer until the lentils are tender but not mushy, which should take about 20 minutes. Afterward, drain any excess water and set the lentils aside for later use in the recipe.

Step 2

Assembling the bake

Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion, sauteing until translucent. Then, add the minced garlic, cooking for one minute until it's fragrant. In a bowl, mix the cooked lentils with the onion and garlic. Season with dried thyme, salt, and pepper to taste. This blend creates the flavorful base for our dish.

Step 3

Layering potatoes and lentil mix

In a greased baking dish, arrange half of the thinly sliced potatoes at the bottom. Then, spread half of the lentil mixture over them. Repeat this process with another layer of potatoes and the remaining lentils, finishing with a layer of potatoes on top. Evenly pour vegetable broth over the layers, and then gently drizzle coconut milk over the entire surface.

Step 4

Baking to perfection

Cover the dish with foil and bake at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 40 minutes. Remove the foil, then bake for 15-20 more minutes until the potatoes are golden and tender. Check doneness by piercing a potato with a fork; if it slides in easily, they are ready. This ensures a crispy top and fully cooked, flavorful layers beneath.