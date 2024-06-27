In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a vegetarian feast with eggplant Parmesan pockets!

Recipe: Prepare eggplant Parmesan pockets at home

By Anujj Trehaan 06:55 pm Jun 27, 202406:55 pm

What's the story Eggplant parmesan, a classic Italian favorite, has become a global vegetarian delight. Traditionally layered like lasagna, this version introduces pockets for a playful twist. It combines eggplant's hearty texture with the rich flavors of marinara sauce and cheese, all without meat or eggs. Ready to cook? Let's bring a piece of Italy into your kitchen with this enticing dish.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegetarian delight, you will need two large eggplants, two cups of marinara sauce, two cups of shredded mozzarella cheese, one cup of grated Parmesan cheese, one tablespoon of dried oregano, one tablespoon of dried basil, salt and pepper to taste, and olive oil for brushing. These ingredients come together to create a savory dish that's as nutritious as it is delicious.

Step 1

Preparing your eggplants

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Slice eggplants lengthwise into one-quarter-inch thick pieces. Arrange on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Brush each with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and bake for about 20 minutes until tender yet firm enough to fill. This step makes the eggplant slices pliable for filling while maintaining their shape during further baking.

Step 2

Assembling the pockets

Once your eggplant slices have cooled slightly, it's time to assemble your pockets. On one half of an eggplant slice, spread a generous tablespoon of marinara sauce followed by a sprinkle of both mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses. Then fold over the other half to create a pocket. Repeat this process until all ingredients are used up.

Step 3

Final baking process

Arrange your filled eggplant pockets on a baking sheet lined with fresh parchment paper. Spoon some additional marinara sauce over each pocket and top with more mozzarella cheese. Sprinkle dried oregano and basil over the top for added flavor. Bake in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius) for about 25 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and golden brown.

Step 4

Serving your dish

Let the eggplant Parmesan pockets cool for five minutes before serving warm. This cooling enhances their flavors, making the dish more delightful. Fresh from the oven, they are at their best, showcasing a harmonious blend of cheesy goodness and savory marinara, all encased in tender eggplant. Enjoying them warm allows the full appreciation of their rich flavors and textures, offering a truly satisfying experience.