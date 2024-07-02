In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a batch of ancient spelt flatbread with a few simple steps.

Combine spelt flour, salt, baking powder, olive oil, and warm water to form a dough, knead it, divide into eight parts, and roll into thin circles.

Recipe: Make ancient spelt flatbread for a flavorsome day

What's the story Spelt, an ancient grain, has been essential in diets for thousands of years. Its nutty flavor and nutritional value make spelt flatbread a testament to ancient cooking's simplicity. This vegetarian, eggless dish connects us to our culinary past and offers a healthier bread alternative. Embracing its rich history and cultural significance, let's revive this ancient tradition.

Gather the following ingredients

To embark on this culinary journey, you will need two cups of spelt flour, one teaspoon of salt, one-half teaspoon of baking powder (ensure it's aluminum-free for health reasons), four tablespoons of olive oil, and three-quarters cup of warm water. These ingredients are not only easily accessible but also promise to deliver an authentic taste steeped in history.

Mixing the dough

Start by mixing the spelt flour, salt and baking powder in a large bowl. This mixture forms your flatbread base. Create a well in the center, add olive oil, and then slowly mix in warm water. Combine with hands or a spoon until a soft dough forms. If too sticky or dry, adjust by adding more flour or water as needed.

Kneading the dough

Once your dough is ready, transfer it to a floured surface. Dedicate about five minutes to kneading it thoroughly. This step is vital as it helps in developing the gluten, which is essential for the flatbread's structure and texture. Aim for a dough that is smooth, elastic, and non-sticky, ensuring it doesn't adhere to either your hands or the kneading surface.

Rolling out flatbreads

After kneading, divide the dough into eight parts for individual flatbreads. On a floured surface, use a rolling pin to roll each part into thin, six-inch diameter circles. This step is crucial for uniform cooking. Ensure each piece is evenly flattened to achieve consistent thickness. This careful preparation ensures that the flatbreads will cook evenly, achieving the desired texture and taste.

Cooking your flatbreads

Heat a skillet or griddle over medium-high heat; no greasing is needed due to the olive oil in the dough. Place a rolled-out flatbread on the hot skillet. Cook for about two minutes until bubbles appear, then flip it using tongs or a spatula. Cook for another minute until you see golden brown spots on both sides.