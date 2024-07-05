In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up fusion Korean BBQ cauliflower wings at home with a few simple steps.

What's the story This cauliflower wing dish is a vegetarian, eggless delight that blends spicy, sweet Korean BBQ flavors with cauliflower's texture. Stemming from the trend of adapting meat dishes for plant-based diets, this dish is a plant-based twist on traditional wings. It showcases how traditional flavors can be enjoyed by all, rooted in both Korean cuisine and modern vegetarian trends. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one large cauliflower head cut into florets, one cup of all-purpose flour, one cup of water, two tablespoons vegan soy sauce, half a cup of eggless Korean BBQ sauce, two teaspoons garlic powder, one teaspoon ginger powder, and salt to taste. Additionally, you'll need oil for frying or baking spray. Garnish with sesame seeds for serving.

Step 1

Prepare the cauliflower

Begin by washing the cauliflower florets thoroughly under cold water. In a large bowl, mix together the all-purpose flour, garlic powder, ginger powder, and salt. Gradually add water to this dry mixture while stirring continuously to create a smooth batter without lumps. The consistency should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon but still fluid.

Step 2

Coat and cook

Dip each cauliflower floret into the batter until fully coated. For frying, heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat and fry the battered florets until golden brown on all sides. For baking, preheat your oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (232 degrees Celsius), place battered florets on a greased baking sheet in a single layer, and bake for 20-25 minutes until crispy.

Step 3

Add sauce

Warm the Korean barbecue sauce with soy sauce in a pan over low heat to slightly thin it, making it easier for even coating. Once it's heated but not boiling, toss the fried or baked cauliflower wings in the sauce until well coated. This ensures each piece is evenly covered with the flavorful mixture, enhancing the dish's overall taste.

Step 4

Serve hot

After evenly coating all the cauliflower pieces with the Korean barbecue sauce mixture, carefully transfer them onto a serving plate. While they are still hot, sprinkle sesame seeds over the top for an added crunch and a nutty flavor profile. Serve these wings immediately as an appetizer or alongside rice as part of a main meal, ensuring a perfectly delightful and flavorful dining experience.