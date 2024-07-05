In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a comforting bowl of Japanese miso soup with tofu at home using vegetable broth, miso paste, tofu, green onions, soy sauce, nori, and sesame oil.

Start by warming the broth and blending in the miso paste, then add tofu and soy sauce, letting it simmer to infuse flavors.

Just before serving, stir in nori and green onions for a fresh burst of flavor, and optionally drizzle with sesame oil.

This versatile soup pairs well with steamed rice or can be enjoyed on its own. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Try this Japanese miso soup with tofu recipe at home

By Anujj Trehaan 11:44 am Jul 05, 202411:44 am

What's the story Japanese miso soup, a traditional dish savored in Japan for centuries, is renowned for its rich umami flavor, primarily derived from miso paste—a fermented soybean product. This soup, often including tofu and seaweed, serves as a comforting and nutritious vegetarian option. Its simplicity alongside its depth of flavor has made it a staple in Japanese cuisine and a favorite worldwide. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegetarian, eggless dish, you'll need four cups vegetable broth, three tablespoons miso paste (white or red), one block of firm tofu (cut into small cubes), one cup of sliced green onions, two teaspoons soy sauce (optional for extra flavor), one sheet nori (dried seaweed) torn into pieces, and one teaspoon sesame oil (optional for garnish).

Step 1

Preparing the broth base

Begin by heating the vegetable broth in a medium-sized pot over medium heat. While the broth is warming up, take a small bowl and whisk together the miso paste with a few tablespoons of warm water to make it smooth and lump-free. This step ensures that your miso will blend seamlessly into the broth without clumping.

Step 2

Adding tofu and seasonings

Once the broth is warm but not boiling, lower the heat. Stir in the smooth miso paste gently. It's vital to avoid boiling to keep the miso's probiotics and flavor intact. Add the tofu cubes and soy sauce, if using. Allow these ingredients to simmer softly for about five minutes, enabling the flavors to blend well.

Step 3

Final touches before serving

Just before serving, stir in the torn nori and sliced green onions into the soup. These additions need only to be warmed through, taking roughly one minute. This step infuses the soup with freshness and introduces a texture contrast, enhancing the miso soup's appeal. It ensures a delightful burst of flavor and a visually appealing dish that is both comforting and nutritious.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve your miso soup hot, directly ladled into bowls. For an added touch of authenticity and flavor, consider drizzling a teaspoon of sesame oil over each serving, though this is optional. This soup complements steamed rice perfectly but also stands alone as a light, yet fulfilling meal. Its versatility makes it a delightful choice for any dining occasion, ensuring a satisfying experience.