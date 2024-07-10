In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a Peruvian delight with quinoa-stuffed bell peppers!

Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

01:23 pm Jul 10, 2024

What's the story Peruvian quinoa stuffed peppers are a vibrant, nutritious vegetarian dish blending Peru's rich flavors with quinoa's health benefits. Quinoa, a staple in Peruvian cuisine for thousands of years, is known for its protein content and versatility. This dish features bell peppers filled with a flavorful quinoa mix, offering both visual appeal and taste. Let's get cooking.

To prepare this dish, you'll need one cup of uncooked quinoa, two cups vegetable broth, four large bell peppers of any color, one can of black beans (drained, rinsed), one cup of corn kernels (fresh or frozen), half a cup diced tomatoes, one teaspoon cumin, one teaspoon paprika, half a teaspoon chili powder, and salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh cilantro.

Prepare the quinoa

Rinse quinoa under cold water to remove the bitter saponin. In a saucepan, mix the quinoa with two cups vegetable broth. Bring to a boil over medium-high, then reduce to low, cover, and simmer for about 15 minutes until broth is absorbed. Remove from heat, let sit covered for five minutes, then fluff with a fork.

Prepare the pepper filling

While the quinoa cooks, prepare the filling. In a large bowl, mix the ready quinoa, black beans, corn kernels, and diced tomatoes with their juice for moisture. Add one teaspoon each of cumin and paprika, half a teaspoon of chili powder, and season with salt and pepper. Stir well to ensure even distribution of spices throughout the mixture.

Stuff and bake peppers

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius). Cut off the tops of the bell peppers and remove seeds and membranes, making them hollow for stuffing. Fill each pepper generously with the prepared quinoa mixture. Place the stuffed peppers on a baking sheet and bake in the oven for about 25-30 minutes, until they are tender but still retain their shape.

Serve and enjoy

Once baked, serve the Peruvian quinoa stuffed peppers hot, garnished with fresh cilantro. These peppers are perfect as a main course or a side dish for any occasion. Enjoy this healthy, flavorful meal that brings the authentic taste of Peru into your kitchen. Ideal for those seeking nutritious meals without sacrificing flavor, it's a delightful way to enjoy the benefits of quinoa and vegetables.