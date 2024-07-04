In brief Simplifying... In brief Boost your magnesium intake with these five delicious spinach-based dishes.

Start your day with a creamy spinach smoothie bowl or enjoy a hearty lentil-spinach soup on a chilly day.

For a main course, try spinach-stuffed portobello mushrooms or zesty spinach pesto pasta.

And don't forget the savory spinach pancakes, a protein-packed breakfast or light dinner option.

Each dish is not only flavorful but also packed with essential nutrients.

Spinach: Add this vegan magnesium powerhouse to your dishes

By Anujj Trehaan 06:16 pm Jul 04, 2024

What's the story Spinach, a versatile leafy green, is packed with magnesium, crucial for many bodily functions. Incorporating spinach into your vegan diet is both delicious and nutritious. This article presents five creative ways to enjoy this magnesium-rich vegetable. From savory to sweet creations, spinach can be a delightful addition to meals, ensuring you benefit from its health properties and enhance your dietary intake with ease.

Dish 1

Savory spinach and chickpea pancakes

To make these savory pancakes, blend fresh spinach with chickpea flour, water and spices to form a batter. These green delights are not only rich in magnesium but also packed with protein from the chickpeas. Ideal for a hearty breakfast or a light dinner, they're a simple yet effective way to increase your green vegetable intake.

Dish 2

Creamy spinach smoothie bowl

For a sweet twist on magnesium intake, blend bananas, almond milk, and a generous handful of spinach into a smoothie bowl. Start your day with this energizing, creamy creation. Top it off with your favorite fruits and seeds for added texture and nutrients. This combination not only enhances the flavor but also boosts the nutritional value, making it an ideal breakfast choice.

Dish 3

Hearty lentil-spinish soup

For a comforting dish, simmer lentils, diced tomatoes, onions, garlic, and a generous amount of chopped spinach. This mixture becomes a nourishing soup as it cooks, seasoned with herbs like thyme and bay leaves for added flavor. Perfect for chilly days, this lentil-spinach creation not only warms the body but also provides an excellent source of magnesium, supporting various bodily functions.

Dish 4

Spinach-stuffed portobello mushrooms

Begin by sauteing spinach with garlic, onions and bell peppers until tender. Stuff this mixture into portobello mushrooms and bake until tender. These mushrooms serve as a main course, impressive in presentation and loaded with magnesium and vital nutrients. It's a perfect way to enjoy the health benefits of spinach in a delicious, nutrient-rich meal, showcasing both flavor and nutritional value.

Dish 5

Zesty spinach pesto pasta

Create a unique pesto with fresh spinach leaves instead of traditional basil for an innovative twist. Incorporate pine nuts or walnuts, garlic, and lemon juice for zest. Add nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor and blend with olive oil for smoothness. Toss this vibrant sauce over your preferred pasta. It's a zesty, magnesium-rich dish that enhances any meal.