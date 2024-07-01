In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a rustic Italian pappa al pomodoro by sautéing onions and garlic, then adding tomatoes, broth, and water to simmer.

Rustic Italian pappa al pomodoro guide

By Anujj Trehaan 06:39 pm Jul 01, 202406:39 pm

What's the story Pappa al pomodoro, a traditional Tuscan soup, showcases the essence of Italian cooking by turning simple ingredients into a comforting dish. Originating from Tuscany, it has been a staple for centuries, using ripe tomatoes, stale bread, and herbs. This dish exemplifies the Italian philosophy of using fresh, local ingredients to create satisfying meals. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegetarian and eggless pappa al pomodoro, you will need four cups of ripe tomatoes, chopped, two cups of vegetable broth, one cup of water, four slices of stale bread, cubed, one onion, finely chopped, two cloves of garlic, minced, four tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, one teaspoon of salt, one-half teaspoon of black pepper, and fresh basil leaves for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the base

Begin by heating two tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the finely chopped onion and minced garlic to the pot. Saute them until they are soft and translucent but not browned. This process should take about five minutes. The onions and garlic will form the flavorful base for your soup.

Step 2

Adding tomatoes and broth

After your base is ready, add the chopped tomatoes with their juices to the pot. Cook for about ten minutes until they start to break down into a sauce. Next, add the vegetable broth and water. Bring to a simmer then reduce the heat slightly, letting it cook gently for another 20 minutes, allowing all the flavors to beautifully meld together.

Step 3

Incorporating bread into soup

After the soup simmers for 20 minutes, incorporate the cubed stale bread. This allows the bread to soak up some liquid, thickening the soup to its characteristic hearty consistency. Continue simmering on low heat for about 10 more minutes or until it reaches your preferred thickness. This step is crucial for achieving the authentic texture of pappa al pomodoro.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

To finish your pappa al pomodoro, season with salt and black pepper to taste. Drizzle the remaining olive oil over it. Tear fresh basil leaves by hand and sprinkle them on top as garnish. Serve the dish hot or at room temperature, according to your preference, allowing you to savor its rich flavors and hearty texture.