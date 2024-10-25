Summarize Simplifying... In short A Varanasi court has dismissed a plea for an additional archaeological survey at the Gyanvapi compound, despite the petitioner's request for a thorough examination of the site using advanced techniques.

The request was opposed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, citing previous court rulings against excavation.

The Archaeological Survey of India had previously conducted a survey to determine if a mosque was built over a Hindu temple, with the results sealed and submitted to the court.

Varanasi court rejects plea for additional ASI survey at Gyanvapi

By Chanshimla Varah 07:31 pm Oct 25, 202407:31 pm

What's the story A Varanasi court has rejected a plea seeking a fresh survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) at the Gyanvapi complex. The ruling was given by the Civil Judge (Senior Division) Fast Track Court headed by Yugul Shambhu. Advocate Vijay Shankar Rastogi, who represented the Hindu side, said they will approach the high court against this decision within 30 days.

Next steps

Hindu side's advocate to review court's decision

Rastogi had first filed the petition in February. In his plea, Rastogi requested that the court direct the Director General of the ASI to perform a scientific survey of the entire Gyanvapi compound, located on settlement plot number 9130, utilizing archaeological methodologies, Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Geo-Radiology System, and excavation. He requested that all components of the construction, including the central dome, cellars, gates, and chambers, be surveyed while causing no harm to the current structure.

Argument

Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee opposes plea

He argued that the Gyanvapi compound is situated on plot number 9130, which is connected to two adjacent plots, 9131 and 9132, that belong to Lord Adi Vishweshwar. However, his plea was contested by the Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Committee, which administers the mosque. The committee pointed out that the Allahabad High Court and Supreme Court had previously intervened, refusing to permit any excavation of the site and instructing ASI officials to avoid any structural damage.

Survey history

Previous ASI survey and upcoming hearing

The ASI had conducted a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises on a July 2023 order of the Varanasi district judge. The survey was conducted to ascertain if the mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple structure. The results were submitted in a sealed report to the district court in December 2023. Separately, the Allahabad HC adjourned a hearing on a petition challenging an October Varanasi district judge's order that refused an ASI survey of the Wazukhana area.