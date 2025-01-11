2024-25 NBA: Ranking the best defenders this season (defensive rating)
What's the story
The 2024-25 NBA season has highlighted elite defenders making their mark with stellar defensive ratings.
From shot-blocking bigs to relentless perimeter stoppers, these players anchor their teams with game-changing defense.
We rank the best defenders this season, showcasing those who lead in defensive rating.
Discover who dominates the court on the less glamorous but equally vital side of the game.
#1
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Oklahoma City Thunder (102.9)
The current MVP frontrunner and OKC Thunder's star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stands atop this list thanks to his impressive defensive skills.
SGA boasts a defensive rating of 102.9 with averages of 5.5 rebounds per game and 2.0 steals per game including 1.2 blocks per game.
He has amassed this across 37 games with a total of 75 steals, 203 rebounds and 43 blocks. ßßß
#2
Jalen Williams - Oklahoma City Thunder (103.3)
The second player on this list is another OKC Thunder player Jalen Williams, which showcases the team's stellar defensive abilities.
However, the Thunder are rated the best defense so far this season. Meanwhile, Williams boasts a defensive rating of 103.3 across 37 games.
Additionally, the third-year guard boasts 5.7 rebounds per game and 1.8 steals per game including a total of 212 rebounds.
#3
Victor Wembanyama - San Antonio Spurs (103.4)
The second-year Spurs rookie and reigning Rookie of The Year Wembanyama stands third on this list trailing Williams by just .1% (103.4) defensive rating.
Although the Spurs are having a bad season, Wembanyama is making waves with totals of 345 rebounds, and a career-high 127 blocks.
Additionally, he also owns averages of 10.8 rebounds per game and 4.0 blocks per game across 32 games.
#4
Alperen Şengün - Houston Rockets (104.5)
The Rockets are enjoying a stellar season sitting second in the Western Conference.
Meanwhile, their fourth-year center Şengün stands fourth on the defensive rating list with a rating of 104.5.
Additionally, he also boasts totals of 389 rebounds (most on this list), 45 steals, and 33 blocks. He also owns defensive averages of 10.5 rebounds per game and 1.2 steals per game.