Prince William's Homewards initiative documented

Prince William to star in ground-breaking 2-part docu-series: All details

What's the story After Prince Harry's revelatory documentaries, another British royal is stepping into the limelight—but with a different mission. This time, future king Prince William will be featured in an inspiring new documentary. The two-part ITV series, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, set to air this fall, provides an inside look at the first year of his ambitious Homewards program, a five-year initiative dedicated to eradicating homelessness.

Documentary to showcase efforts in 6 key locations

The documentary will follow Prince William's journey as he launches Homewards across the UK capturing stories of individuals experiencing homelessness and those who have overcome it. The series will highlight the work of advocates and project leaders combating homelessness in six key locations: Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth, Newport, Northern Ireland, and Sheffield. BAFTA award-winning director Leo Burley is at the helm of the project.

Prince William's commitment rooted in Princess Diana's values

Prince William's dedication to ending homelessness is deeply influenced by his mother, Princess Diana. She exposed her sons to the realities of life outside the royal bubble from a young age, often taking them on unpublicized visits to homeless shelters. Continuing this legacy, William reportedly maintains an open dialogue about homelessness with his children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—during their school run, stating: "On the school run, we talk about what we see."

Homewards: A mission to make homelessness rare and non-recurrent

The Prince of Wales makes it a point to ask his children: "Why are they there? What's going on?" "I think it's in all our interests, it's the right thing to do, to expose the children, at the right stage, in the right dialogue, so they have an understanding," he told Sunday Times. Founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation in June 2023, Homewards aims to make homelessness rare, brief, and non-recurrent.