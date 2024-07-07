In brief Simplifying... In brief Choreographer Shakti Mohan, who assisted in creating the song 'Kamli', debunked rumors of being Katrina Kaif's body double, revealing it was her friend Emily from Paris.

Shakti Mohan denies being Katrina Kaif's body double

Shakti Mohan explains why she couldn't be Katrina's body double

By Tanvi Gupta 11:12 am Jul 07, 2024

What's the story Renowned dancer and choreographer Shakti Mohan recently dismissed rumors that she was Katrina Kaif's body double in the song Kamli from the 2013 film Dhoom 3. In an interview with Mirchi Plus, Mohan addressed an Instagram Reel suggesting her role as a body double, questioning "How can I be a body double?" She highlighted their height difference as one of the reasons this claim was unfounded.

'Look at her height...how can I be a body double?'

Mohan, who assisted lead choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant in creating the song Kamli, clarified her role on set. "Haan ye Reel mujhe bahot logon ne bheji ki aap body double ho (I saw that Reel, and a lot of people shared it with me)...Just think...How can I be a body double?" Mohan asked. The artist—who has choreographed songs such as Hunkara from Shamshera and NainowaleNe from Padmaavat compared herself to Kaif, stating, "Look at her height."

Mohan revealed the true identity of Kaif's body double

In the same interview, Mohan stated, "People can see in the making that main ma'am ke sath khadi hoon and she [Katrina] is dancing (...I was standing with Vaibhavi ma'am during Katrina's performance)." The choreographer was surprised to learn about the claim, quipping that she "can't do a flip." Finally, Mohan revealed that one of her friends, Emily, who hails from Paris, is the body double for Kaif in the track.

She praised Kaif's dedication to 'Kamli' performance

Further, during the conversation, Mohan lauded Kaif's commitment to her performance in the said song. She revealed that Kaif insisted on performing difficult routines herself and worked "insanely" hard during the song's production. According to Mohan, Kaif even endured bruises in her pursuit of delivering an exceptional performance for the celebrated song. In the movie Dhoom 3, the actor shared the screen space with Aamir Khan.