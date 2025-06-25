Tamil actor Krishna goes missing amid drug case probe
What's the story
Tamil actor Krishna, known for films like Veera, Maari 2, and Kazhugu 2, has gone missing amid a drug case investigation. His name surfaced during the probe into another actor, Srikanth's arrest in connection with a narcotics case. According to reports, Krishna has switched off his mobile phone and is currently absconding. A five-member police team has been assigned to locate him.
Investigation details
Srikanth arrested for consuming drugs
Srikanth, who has appeared in over 54 films, was arrested on Monday by the Greater Chennai Police for his involvement in a narcotics case. The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the Chennai Police interrogated him, and medical tests at Kilpauk Government Hospital confirmed drug consumption. This led to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Personal details
Krishna's connection to the case
Krishna is the son of film producer KK Sekar (Pattiyal Sekar) and the brother of film director Vishnuvardhan. His name came up in the drug case after Srikanth's arrest, leading to a further investigation into his involvement. The police are also probing if other actors have procured and consumed narcotic substances from T Prasad, an AIADMK IT wing member who was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Srikanth. Meanwhile, Srikanth is likely to file a bail plea soon.