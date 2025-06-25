Page Loader
Tamil actor Krishna goes missing amid drug case probe

By Shreya Mukherjee
Jun 25, 2025
02:33 pm
What's the story

Tamil actor Krishna, known for films like Veera, Maari 2, and Kazhugu 2, has gone missing amid a drug case investigation. His name surfaced during the probe into another actor, Srikanth's arrest in connection with a narcotics case. According to reports, Krishna has switched off his mobile phone and is currently absconding. A five-member police team has been assigned to locate him.

Investigation details

Srikanth arrested for consuming drugs

Srikanth, who has appeared in over 54 films, was arrested on Monday by the Greater Chennai Police for his involvement in a narcotics case. The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the Chennai Police interrogated him, and medical tests at Kilpauk Government Hospital confirmed drug consumption. This led to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Personal details

Krishna's connection to the case

Krishna is the son of film producer KK Sekar (Pattiyal Sekar) and the brother of film director Vishnuvardhan. His name came up in the drug case after Srikanth's arrest, leading to a further investigation into his involvement. The police are also probing if other actors have procured and consumed narcotic substances from T Prasad, an AIADMK IT wing member who was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Srikanth. Meanwhile, Srikanth is likely to file a bail plea soon.