Tamil actor Krishna goes missing amid drug case probe

Srikanth, who has appeared in over 54 films, was arrested on Monday by the Greater Chennai Police for his involvement in a narcotics case. The Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Unit (ANIU) of the Chennai Police interrogated him, and medical tests at Kilpauk Government Hospital confirmed drug consumption. This led to his arrest under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Krishna's connection to the case

Krishna is the son of film producer KK Sekar (Pattiyal Sekar) and the brother of film director Vishnuvardhan. His name came up in the drug case after Srikanth's arrest, leading to a further investigation into his involvement. The police are also probing if other actors have procured and consumed narcotic substances from T Prasad, an AIADMK IT wing member who was arrested for allegedly supplying drugs to Srikanth. Meanwhile, Srikanth is likely to file a bail plea soon.