Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests; notices received for 24 discussions
What's the story
The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2:00pm on Tuesday, shortly after the proceedings began. The session was disrupted by opposition protests over various issues, including concerns about the electoral rolls revision in Bihar. Deputy Chairman Harivansh had received 24 notices under Rule 267 for discussions on topics such as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and discrimination against Bengali migrant workers.
Ongoing debate
Amit Shah expected to speak in Lok Sabha around noon
Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is continuing its discussion on "Operation Sindoor" for the second day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to speak between 12:00-1:00pm. The operation was launched following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and has been a point of contention between the ruling party and opposition leaders.
Upcoming speeches
PM Modi likely to address Lok Sabha in evening
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the Lok Sabha in the evening. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the Rajya Sabha debate at 2:00pm. Opposition parties have been demanding clarification from the government over US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during these discussions.
Protest impact
Rajya Sabha adjourned multiple times
The Rajya Sabha has been adjourned multiple times due to opposition protests. The House was first adjourned till 12:00pm after opposition members raised slogans and entered the Well of the House. Deputy Chairman Harivansh had earlier received notices for discussions on issues including SIR and discrimination against Bengali migrant workers, but declined them.