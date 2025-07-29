Rajya Sabha adjourned amid protests; notices received for 24 discussions

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2:00pm on Tuesday, shortly after the proceedings began. The session was disrupted by opposition protests over various issues, including concerns about the electoral rolls revision in Bihar. Deputy Chairman Harivansh had received 24 notices under Rule 267 for discussions on topics such as Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and discrimination against Bengali migrant workers.

Ongoing debate Amit Shah expected to speak in Lok Sabha around noon Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is continuing its discussion on "Operation Sindoor" for the second day. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to speak between 12:00-1:00pm. The operation was launched following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam and has been a point of contention between the ruling party and opposition leaders.

Upcoming speeches PM Modi likely to address Lok Sabha in evening Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the Lok Sabha in the evening. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will initiate the Rajya Sabha debate at 2:00pm. Opposition parties have been demanding clarification from the government over US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan during these discussions.