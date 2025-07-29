Indian batters with most 50-plus Test scores at The Oval

The historic Kennington Oval in London has been a witness to some of the finest batting performances over the years. Despite its seam-friendly pitches and conditions, several batsmen have made their mark at this venue. Some Indian batters have also made their willow talk at the venue. On this note, let's look at the Indians with the most 50-plus Test scores at The Oval .

#1 Rahul Dravid - 3 Former Indian batter Rahul Dravid, who fancied batting at The Oval, is the only Indian with over 300 Test runs here. In a stellar career, Dravid slammed 443 runs from just three Tests at an incredible average of 110.75 on this ground. This includes two tons and a fifty, including an incredible 217-run knock in 2002.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar - 3 Sachin Tendulkar played four Test matches at The Oval and breached the 50-run mark thrice. Tendulkar racked up 272 runs at an average of 45.33 at the venue. His best innings return at this venue is 91 in 2011. No other Indian batter besides Tendulkar and Dravid has more than 260 runs in Tests at this iconic venue.

#3 Gundappa Viswanath - 3 Gundappa Viswanath was the first Indian with three 50-plus scores at The Oval. He played three Tests here and racked up 241 runs at a fine average of 48.20. The 1982 Oval Test saw Viswanath hammer twin fifties, including his best score at the venue (75*). Interestingly, Viswanath bagged a duck in his maiden Test outing here.