SC to hear petitions against Bihar electoral rolls revision today
What's the story
The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission's (EC) revision of electoral rolls in Bihar on Thursday. The petitions, filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), activist Yogendra Yadav, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, and some political parties, argue that this Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is "arbitrary" and "unconstitutional." The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled for October-November.
Revision rationale
What is Special Intensive Revision (SIR)?
The EC announced the SIR on June 24, aiming to include eligible voters and remove ineligible ones. The commission cited rapid urbanization, migration, and under-reporting of deaths as reasons for the revision. It also mentioned concerns over foreign illegal immigrants voting. However, political parties opposing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allege this could disenfranchise many eligible voters due to document requirements.
Document dispute
Petitioners argue new process violates Article 32
The petitioners argue that the new identification process puts the "burden of proof" onto individual citizens as it requires them to provide documentary evidence of citizenship by July 25, 2025. The exercise doesn't consider Aadhaar and ration cards as proof but mandates parents' identity verification, which they argue could disenfranchise millions given Bihar's high rates of migration and dispossession.
Timeline concerns
Petitioners question feasibility of training 1 lakh BLOs
The petitioners also question the feasibility of training one lakh Block Level Officers (BLOs) within a month, considering Bihar's monsoon and flood conditions. "So, unless the ECI has a magic wand, we should expect a withdrawal of this order, drastic changes in the list of documents allowed (as announced on June 30) or a postponement of the Bihar...elections," the ADR said in its petition. The petitions seek an immediate stay on the SIR process till these issues are resolved.
Revision defense
EC stands by its notification, process
Despite the petitions, the EC remains committed to its notification and timelines. On July 9, it reiterated details about the SIR and Article 326 of the Constitution on social media. The article states that eligible voters are citizens of India aged 18 and above, not disqualified under any law on grounds of non-residence or other reasons. The EC claims over 57% of current voters have submitted new enumeration forms for scrutiny till now.