SC to hear petitions against Bihar electoral rolls revision today 

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of petitions challenging the Election Commission's (EC) revision of electoral rolls in Bihar on Thursday. The petitions, filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), activist Yogendra Yadav , Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra , and some political parties, argue that this Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is "arbitrary" and "unconstitutional." The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled for October-November.

Revision rationale What is Special Intensive Revision (SIR)? The EC announced the SIR on June 24, aiming to include eligible voters and remove ineligible ones. The commission cited rapid urbanization, migration, and under-reporting of deaths as reasons for the revision. It also mentioned concerns over foreign illegal immigrants voting. However, political parties opposing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allege this could disenfranchise many eligible voters due to document requirements.

Document dispute Petitioners argue new process violates Article 32 The petitioners argue that the new identification process puts the "burden of proof" onto individual citizens as it requires them to provide documentary evidence of citizenship by July 25, 2025. The exercise doesn't consider Aadhaar and ration cards as proof but mandates parents' identity verification, which they argue could disenfranchise millions given Bihar's high rates of migration and dispossession.

Timeline concerns Petitioners question feasibility of training 1 lakh BLOs The petitioners also question the feasibility of training one lakh Block Level Officers (BLOs) within a month, considering Bihar's monsoon and flood conditions. "So, unless the ECI has a magic wand, we should expect a withdrawal of this order, drastic changes in the list of documents allowed (as announced on June 30) or a postponement of the Bihar...elections," the ADR said in its petition. The petitions seek an immediate stay on the SIR process till these issues are resolved.