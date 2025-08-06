What 'Stranger Things' gets totally wrong about '80s fashion

The illustrious series Stranger Things has enchanted viewers with its nostalgic take on the 1980s. While it does manage to get a lot of things right, its take on fashion trends often falters. The show tends to exaggerate or get some styles wrong, resulting in a warped perception of what people wore back then. Here are some major areas where Stranger Things misses the mark on true '80s fashion.

Neon focus Overemphasis on neon colors While neon colors were a staple of '80s fashion, they weren't as ubiquitous as they are in Stranger Things. The show tends to overdo bright neon hues, making it seem as if everyone was always dressed in fluorescent shades. In reality, the colors were more prevalent in certain contexts, like workout gear and certain nightlife scenes, rather than everyday wear.

Hair styles Misrepresentation of hairstyles The show also features a lot of exaggerated hairstyles that don't really reflect what mainstream trends would have been like in the '80s. While big hair was a thing, not everyone wore voluminous curls or over-the-top styles on the daily. A lot of people went for simpler looks, like feathered cuts or straight hair with soft waves, which the show depicts less often.

Denim trends Inaccurate depiction of denim trends Denim was a staple in '80s wardrobes but is sometimes inaccurately portrayed in Stranger Things. The show often features characters wearing overly distressed jeans and jackets that do not align with typical styles from that period. In reality, denim was more commonly worn in classic cuts and washes without excessive rips or embellishments.