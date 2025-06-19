What's the story

Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly in talks to sign Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah.

The 22-year-old has been a key player for Liverpool since making his debut under Jurgen Klopp following his loan spell at Bristol Rovers.

He contributed to the team's title-winning campaign last season, despite being overlooked by new Reds head coach Arne Slot at times.

Here are further details.