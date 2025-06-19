Bayer Leverkusen interested in Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah: Details here
What's the story
Bayer Leverkusen are reportedly in talks to sign Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah.
The 22-year-old has been a key player for Liverpool since making his debut under Jurgen Klopp following his loan spell at Bristol Rovers.
He contributed to the team's title-winning campaign last season, despite being overlooked by new Reds head coach Arne Slot at times.
Here are further details.
Career trajectory
Quansah hints at Liverpool exit
Quansah, who signed a new five-year contract with Liverpool last October, has hinted that he may need to leave Anfield for further career development.
"I'm in a very good position to take the next step and it just comes with working hard and staying focused on what I can control," he said while representing England at the European U21 championship.
Information
Balancing the books
Liverpool have already signed right-back Jeremie Frimpong and are set to announce the capture of Florian Wirtz for a potential British record fee. Moreover, Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is also closing in on a move. With big money being spent, the Reds are keen to sell to balance the books.
Quansah
Quansah made 25 appearances for Liverpool under Slot last season
Quansah has made 58 appearances for the Reds in all competitions, scoring three goals.
The 2024-25 Premier League champion has made a total of 30 league appearances, scoring twice and keeping two clean sheets.
Under Slot last season, he made 13 Premier League appearances and 25 in total across all competitions.
Wirtz
Liverpool agree British-record transfer fee for Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz
A few days earlier, Premier League champions Liverpool struck a club-record deal to sign German international Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.
The transfer will cost the Reds a guaranteed £100 million, with an additional £16.5 million in potential add-ons.
The total package of £116.5 million (€137.5 million) is made up of the initial fee plus performance-related bonuses, making it a potential British record transfer if all conditions are met.
Information
Active negotiations are on for Quansah
As per a report in Sky Sports, active negotiations are ongoing for Quansah to move to Leverkusen. Manager Erik ten Hag is keen to have the player in his defensive line. Notably, this deal would be a separate one from the Wirtz transfer, if it gets completed.