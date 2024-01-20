Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake creator arrested by Delhi Police: Report

Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake creator arrested by Delhi Police: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 06:50 pm Jan 20, 202406:50 pm

Man behind Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video arrested

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested the main culprit behind a deepfake video featuring actor Rashmika Mandanna that went viral in November 2023. The police filed a case under Sections 465 and 469 of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with forgery and defamation, as well as the Information Technology Act. The video in question featured British-Indian influencer Zara Patel entering a lift in a black outfit. Using deepfake technology, Patel's face was seamlessly replaced with that of Mandanna.

What is deepfake technology?

Deepfakes, a type of synthetic media, are created using artificial intelligence (AI) with the help of advanced algorithms to manipulate visual and audio elements. The term gained popularity in 2017 when a Reddit user introduced a platform for sharing such manipulated videos. Since then, deepfake technology has also become a potential tool for cybercriminals. Other celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, have also been targeted by deepfake videos recently.

Mandanna termed the deepfake 'extremely scary'

After Mandanna's deepfake video went viral last year, a journalist clarified that the woman in the clip was Patel, a data engineer, and not the actor. Later, Mandanna expressed her shock and concern over the development, calling it "extremely scary." She remarked, "Something like this is honestly extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused."

Here's the video that went viral

Meanwhile, government took multi-faceted approach toward deepfakes

Following the incident, the Centre last year issued an advisory to social media platforms on legal provisions related to deepfakes. In December, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar engaged with the heads of online platforms to assess their efforts in combating misinformation and deepfakes. Additionally, he said the government was exploring the possibility of implementing stricter regulations under the Information Technology Act to address deepfake technology.

Similar case happened with Sachin Tendulkar

Recently, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar also fell victim to deepfake technology. Per reports, a gaming app altered his video for a fake promotional campaign. After the video went viral, Tendulkar took to social media, stating, "These videos are fake. It is disturbing to see rampant misuse of technology." He encouraged people to report such content and urged social media platforms to be vigilant and responsive to complaints.