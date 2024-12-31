Summarize Simplifying... In short Kia is recalling nearly 23,000 EV9 SUVs due to missing seat bolts, particularly in the second and third rows.

The issue was first reported in September by an EV9 owner and was later found in two more US-sold units, prompting the recall.

The issue was first reported in September by an EV9 owner and was later found in two more US-sold units, prompting the recall.

Customers are advised to contact their dealer to check if their vehicle is affected, as the recall isn't based on VIN order.

The affected vehicles were manufactured in South Korea

Kia recalls nearly 23,000 EV9 SUVs over missing seat bolts

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:32 pm Dec 31, 202407:32 pm

What's the story Kia Motors has announced a recall of around 23,000 EV9 electric SUVs in the US. The move comes over a potential safety risk stemming from missing bolts in the seats. In case of an accident, improperly secured seats could detach and increase the risk of injury. The affected cars were manufactured between September 25, 2023, and October 15, 2024.

Production details

Recall affects EV9s from Korean assembly plant

The recall specifically affects 22,883 EV9s, all of which were assembled at the Kia Autoland Gwangmyeong facility in South Korea. The issue mainly lies with the second and third rows of seats in these vehicles. To rectify the issue, Kia America will install the missing bolts free of charge for customers. Dealers will also inspect all seats and ensure that the bolts are properly fastened.

Customer guidance

Recall not based on VIN, customers advised to check

Since the vehicles affected by this recall were not produced in VIN order, customers are advised to contact their dealer to see if their EVs are included in this recall. Loose or rattling seats could be a sign of missing bolts. However, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report does not mention the exact number of bolts that may be missing from each vehicle.

Discovery timeline

Kia became aware of the problem in September

Kia North America first learned of the issue in September when a 2024 EV9 owner reported their car was missing mounting bolts for the third row of seating. A few days later, a second vehicle with the same problem was flagged. However, despite these findings, an initial inspection of 90 randomly selected units imported from Korea did not reveal any missing or loose seat mounting bolts.

Company action

Kia's response to missing bolt issue

Responding to the missing bolt issue, Kia told its North American division that "an error by a plant assembly worker was associated with missing bolts" in the first two vehicles discovered with the problem. After this, three EV9 units sold in the US were found to have the issue that prompted Kia's recall decision. However, an additional 990 port stock EV9s were inspected, and none of them had missing or loose seat bolts.