Summarize Simplifying... In short Driving in India's winter requires regular vehicle maintenance, including checking battery health and replacing worn-out parts.

Visibility is crucial, so keep windows, mirrors, and lights clean, and ensure your windshield is clear of grime.

Tire traction is key for slippery roads, and learning winter driving techniques, like avoiding sudden braking and sharp turns, can enhance safety. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Regular vehicle maintenance is essential

Driving a car in India this winter? Follow these tips

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:37 pm Dec 31, 202403:37 pm

What's the story Winter in India comes with its own set of challenges for drivers, from icy roads to dense fog. These conditions require additional preparation and caution to ensure safe travels. From cleaning windows and lights to checking tire pressure, here are some important tips to prepare yourself and your vehicle for the colder months. Check them out.

Vehicle servicing

Regular maintenance can prevent breakdowns

Regular vehicle maintenance is essential to avoid breakdowns on frosty mornings and cold nights. This includes replacing consumable parts such as brake pads, the belts, and batteries. Also, make sure to check your battery's health and charge before driving as cold temperatures can drain it quicker than usual. If your battery is on its last leg, replace it to avoid getting stranded in the cold.

Visibility

Clean windows and lights are crucial for visibility

Foggy and icy conditions can severely hamper visibility, so it's important to keep your car's windows, mirrors, and lights clean. This can be achieved by using lukewarm water frequently. However, do avoid hot water as the temperature difference could crack the glass. Before driving, defrost the windows using the defogger to ensure clear vision on the road ahead.

Windshield care

Check wipers and use washer fluid for clear windshield

Winter grime, dirt, and frost can block your windshield's clarity. Hence, it is important to check your wiper blades and replace them if worn out. Using winter-specific washer fluid can also help prevent freezing and keep your windshield clear. In Russia, certain drivers even use vodka instead of washer fluid as it doesn't freeze in their harsh negative temperatures.

Road safety

Tire traction and driving in fog

Tire traction is key in winter. Always check the tread depth and make sure they're in good shape to deal with slippery roads. Proper tire pressure is as important as over-inflated tires can skid, while under-inflated ones may compromise traction. In snowy areas, consider snow chains or winter tires for added safety. While driving in fog, use fog lamps and low beams to improve visibility as high beams will only reflect off the fog and worsen visibility.

Driving skills

Learn winter driving techniques for safety

Learning proper winter driving techniques is key to safety. Always avoid sudden braking, taking sharp turns, or quick acceleration as these might lead to skidding. If your vehicle has a winter or snow mode, use it to avoid loss of traction. On roads where you have less traction, starting in second gear instead of first could help maintain control over the vehicle.