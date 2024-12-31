Hyundai to launch these new cars in India in 2025
South Korean automaker Hyundai is gearing up to launch a new range of vehicles in India for 2025. The move comes after a year of major updates to existing models like the Creta and Alcazar. The upcoming lineup will feature two electric vehicles (EVs) and a new generation of one of its popular SUVs. Here's what we know so far about Hyundai's plans for the Indian market next year.
Hyundai Creta EV: A new contender in the market
The all-electric avatar of the Hyundai Creta will make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 on January 17. This model will take on Maruti's e Vitara, Tata's Curvv EV, and Mahindra's BE 6e. The Creta EV will be powered by a 45kWh battery pack capable of delivering some 400km on a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV: A blend of performance and design
The Creta EV's design will be similar to an electric avatar of the current Creta, with a closed-off 'grille' and new aero-optimized alloy wheels. The cabin is likely to be similar to the Alcazar facelift and the overseas-sold Kona. The car will also get a new three-spoke steering wheel, dual 10.25-inch digital screens for infotainment and driver display, dual-zone climate control, and other advanced features.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 facelift: A sportier design
Hyundai is also planning to launch a facelift of its Ioniq 5 EV in India. The updated model will sport sportier design elements from the previous N model, while its cabin will have more physical buttons and a new steering wheel. While an 84kWh battery with a 515km WLTP range is available internationally, it remains unclear if this version will be offered in India.
New Hyundai Venue: A blend of tradition and innovation
Hyundai is also slated to launch the second-generation Venue in India. The new model will keep its three engine options - the 1.2-liter petrol, the 1.0-liter turbo-petrol, and the 1.5-liter diesel - and the boxy shape of its predecessor. However, it will sport a split headlamp setup like Creta, a taller bumper, and a wider grille with rectangular elements for a fresh look.