The compact car has seen 6 generations across the globe

Volkswagen Polo turns 50: A look at its journey

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:28 pm Dec 30, 2024

What's the story The Volkswagen Polo will celebrate its golden jubilee in 2025, 50 years after its 1975 debut. The compact car has seen six generations across the globe, with over two crore units sold in that time. The Polo was one of three models introduced to replace the iconic Beetle and was initially based on the Audi 50. However, only the fifth-generation model made it to Indian shores. Let's take a look at its journey.

Changes

Evolution of the Volkswagen Polo

The first-generation Polo was a front-wheel-drive hatchback. It was lightweight, practical, and affordable with good handling characteristics. The second-generation saw major improvements such as more space and comfort, and new engines. By the time it reached its third iteration in 1994, Polo had become one of the first vehicles in its category to offer safety features such as airbags and was available as GTI for the first time.

Technological advancements

Polo's 4th and 5th generations: Growth and digital upgrades

The fourth-generation Polo grew in size, providing more room inside. Safety features were also enhanced with front and side airbags, power steering, and ABS becoming standard in global markets. The fifth-generation brought a host of digital upgrades from infotainment to driver assistance systems. This avatar also made a mark in motorsport with Volkswagen Polo R winning World Rally Championship (WRC) title four times in a row from 2013.

Latest model

The latest generation of Polo sets new standards

The sixth and current generation of the Polo is based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform. It has set new benchmarks in connectivity, safety, and driving dynamics. A 2021 update brought even more technology, with assistance and comfort systems borrowed from pricier Volkswagen models. This latest iteration is the most advanced version of the Polo yet, highlighting Volkswagen's commitment to continuous innovation and improvement over its 50-year history.

India

Polo's journey in India

Polo was the first Volkswagen model to be made in India at the company's Chakan plant in Pune. Production started in 2009 and the hatchback debuted in January at Auto Expo 2010. Polo differentiated itself from rivals like Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Swift, by providing a strong build and amazing ride and handling with a strong suspension system. Despite initial engine issues, the car became popular after getting a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 7-speed DCT gearbox in 2013.