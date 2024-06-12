Next Article



SBI Mutual Fund becomes first to cross ₹10-trillion in assets

By Mudit Dube 04:32 pm Jun 12, 2024

What's the story SBI Mutual Fund, India's largest asset management company (AMC) in terms of assets under management, has achieved a significant milestone. It has become the first mutual fund house in India to surpass ₹10 lakh crore in Average Asset Under Management (AAUM) as of June 3. This data was confirmed by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), the industry trade body for mutual funds.

SBI Mutual Fund's AUM growth and market share

In the previous fiscal year, the AAUM of SBI Mutual Fund increased from ₹7.17 lakh crore to ₹9.14 lakh crore, marking a growth of 27%. The AAUM growth has maintained a steady pace with a Compound Annual Growth Rate of approximately 26% from FY19 to FY24. This growth has been attributed to an increase in the Systematic Investment Plan book and expansion into top 30 geographical locations in India as well as beyond the top 30 locations.

SBI MF's expansion and product offerings

SBI Mutual Fund has expanded its reach by offering 116 schemes across equity, debt, hybrid, and commodity categories. The fund house currently offers 44 equity schemes, 57 debt schemes, six hybrid schemes, and two commodity schemes. The company's product offerings cater to a diverse range of investor preferences, contributing to its significant market share in the mutual fund industry.

SBI Mutual Fund's asset mix and market position

SBI Mutual Fund's asset mix reveals that approximately 61% of its total AUM is invested in equity assets, while debt and hybrid schemes account for 22.5% and 15.15%, respectively. This diverse asset allocation strategy has contributed to the company's market position as the leading mutual fund house in India. The achievement of crossing ₹10 lakh crore in AAUM further solidifies its standing in the industry.