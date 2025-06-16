What's the story

Stranger Things has mesmerized audiences with its colorful representation of the 1980s - an era defined by its peculiarities.

The show adeptly combines the different facets of the decade, offering a nostalgic trip to those who experienced it and an interesting preview to those who didn't.

With an emphasis on the real details, Stranger Things makes its audience travel back in time, emphasizing the most important things that made the '80s.