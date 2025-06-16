From walkie-talkies to mixtapes: 'Stranger Things' gets the '80s right
What's the story
Stranger Things has mesmerized audiences with its colorful representation of the 1980s - an era defined by its peculiarities.
The show adeptly combines the different facets of the decade, offering a nostalgic trip to those who experienced it and an interesting preview to those who didn't.
With an emphasis on the real details, Stranger Things makes its audience travel back in time, emphasizing the most important things that made the '80s.
Fashion
Authentic fashion choices
The fashion in Stranger Things is a direct reflection of 1980s style.
From high-waisted jeans to bold patterns and vibrant colors, the show's wardrobe choices are meticulously curated to mirror what was popular at that time.
The characters's clothing not only serves as a visual cue but also helps establish their personalities and social standings within the storyline.
This attention to detail enhances the authenticity of the show's setting.
Technology
Technology of yesteryears
The way technology is depicted in Stranger Things is another avenue where it excels at capturing '80s nostalgia.
From rotary phones to walkie-talkies and arcade games, everything is so '80s in its technological roots.
All these elements are smoothly integrated into the plot, acting as something characters would use and something viewers (who remember these once-ubiquitous items) could reminisce about.
Music
Music that defined an era
Music has an integral place in stirring nostalgia all over Stranger Things. The soundtrack includes legendary tracks from the artists who ruled the charts back in the 1980s.
The songs not only define the mood but also act as cultural anchors as well. They resonate with audiences who have heard them during their time or discovered them later.
Pop culture
Pop culture references galore
If there's one thing Stranger Things is known for, it's its pop culture references, paying tribute to the movies, TV shows, and books of the '80s.
From subtle Easter eggs to more blatant tributes integrated into storylines or character arcs, these nods have it all.
Not only do they enrich viewer engagement by connecting them with shared cultural memories, but they also introduce them to influential works they might have missed.