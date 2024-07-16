In short Simplifying... In short In the latest ICC WT20I Rankings, Indian batters Harmanpreet and Shafali have climbed to the 12th and 15th spots respectively, while Mandhana remains in the top 10.

The Indian Women's team recently had a successful series against South Africa Women, with Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, and Deepti Sharma leading in wickets.

Vastrakar also moved up to the 23rd spot in the ICC WT20I Bowling Rankings.

Harmanpreet Kaur climbed to the 12th spot among batters (Image source: X/@BCCIWomen)

ICC WT20I Rankings: Harmanpreet, Shafali rise among Indian batters

By Parth Dhall 06:23 pm Jul 16, 202406:23 pm

What's the story India's Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma are among the movers in the latest ICC Women's T20I Rankings for batters. The Indian skipper climbed to the 12th spot, while young Shafali bagged the 15th spot in the rankings, as India put up a strong show in the series against South Africa. Notably, Smriti Mandhana continues to hold her fifth spot in the rankings.

Three Indians in top 15

As per the latest updates, Harmanpreet is now the 12th-ranked ICC WT20I batter with 613 rating points. Shafali jointly holds the 15th spot with England's Danni Wyatt and New Zealand's Amelia Kerr. The trio has racked up 605 rating points so far. Mandhana, with 729 points, remains the only other Indian batter in the top 10 of the WT20I Rankings.

India Women outclassed SAW at home

India Women had a successful home series across formats against South Africa Women. The hosts routed SA in three-match WODI series before winning the one-off WTest. The three-WT20I series ended in a draw as both sides won a match. The 2nd WT20I was washed out. Notably, India claimed a big 10-wicket win in the 3rd WT20I after chasing down a paltry 85.

What about Indian bowlers?

Pooja Vastrakar (8), Radha Yadav (6), and Deepti Sharma (3) led the wickets column in the SAW T20I series. Notably, Vastrakar was adjudged the Player of the Series. She has climbed six places to hold the 23rd spot in the ICC WT20I Bowling Rankings. Meanwhile, Radha rose to the 15th spot. All-rounder Deepti sticks to her third spot after yet another strong performance.