Next Article

Add these series to your watchlist

Bollywood's best crime thriller series you need to watch

By Anujj Trehaan 02:10 am Mar 26, 202402:10 am

What's the story Bollywood has delivered some outstanding crime thriller series that have enthralled viewers with their compelling narratives and intricate characters. These productions have established a high standard within the genre, blending suspense, drama, and mystery seamlessly. This article highlights five such groundbreaking series from Bollywood, each distinguished by their exceptional storytelling and the unique mark they've made on the genre.

Series 1

'Sacred Games'

Sacred Games, based on Vikram Chandra's novel, was Netflix's first Indian original series. It follows Sartaj Singh, a troubled police officer in Mumbai who receives a cryptic phone call from gangster Ganesh Gaitonde, setting off a chain of events entangling politics, crime, and espionage. Its raw portrayal of the city's underbelly made it an international sensation.

Series 2

'Money Heist: India - The Kathmandu Connection'

Money Heist: India - The Kathmandu Connection takes the blueprint of the acclaimed Spanish series La Casa de Papel and adapts it for an Indian audience. Set in the vibrant city of Kathmandu, the series skillfully intertwines personal revenge with a strong sense of nationalism. It retains the fundamental aspects that fans cherished in the original, while introducing fresh cultural dynamics.

Series 3

'Delhi Crime'

Delhi Crime dramatizes the investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, led by Deputy Commissioner Vartika Chaturvedi. The series has been lauded for its sensitive approach and powerful performances that bring to light the systemic challenges within law enforcement. It offers a stark, unflinching look at the realities of policing in the face of heinous crimes, earning critical acclaim for its storytelling.

Series 4

'Paatal Lok'

Paatal Lok, a creation of Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz, delves into the depths of India's societal disparities. The series follows a jaded cop unraveling an assassination plot, which becomes a journey through corruption and class warfare. With its richly developed characters, the show maintains a gripping narrative that thoroughly engages audiences, reflecting the complexities of Indian society.

Series 5

'The Family Man'

The Family Man stars Srikant Tiwari, who juggles the roles of an unassuming family man and a dedicated intelligence officer for T.A.S.C. He navigates the complexities of domestic life while clandestinely combating terrorist threats against India. This series blends humor with thrilling action, offering a unique take on the crime genre as it explores serious geopolitical issues with a touch of levity.