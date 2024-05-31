Next Article

The challenge encourages use of AI to facilitate interspecies communication

$10M prize launched for anyone who can decode animal communication

By Akash Pandey 04:57 pm May 31, 202404:57 pm

What's the story Jeremy Coller Foundation and Tel Aviv University have launched a 'Coller Dolittle Challenge for Interspecies Two-Way Communication' program. This initiative will offer a $10 million prize to scientists who can unlock two-way communication with animals. "Just as the Rosetta Stone unlocked the secrets of the hieroglyphics, I am convinced that the power of AI can help us to unlock interspecies conversation," said Jeremy Coller, chair of the foundation. The team behind the prize will close submissions on July 31.

Research progress

Previous attempts and ongoing efforts

The concept of interspecies communication isn't new, with recent studies translating bat squeaks and decoding pig emotions. The Earth Species Project, a non-profit group based in California, is also working on a universal system for all species. Prof. Yossi Yovel of Tel Aviv University noted that understanding non-human organisms' communication patterns has significantly advanced recently. "We are open to any organism and any modality from acoustic communication in whales to chemical communication in worms," added Yovel.

Prize information

Prize details and criteria for research

The grand prize for "cracking the code" of interspecies communication is either a $10m equity investment or a $500,000 cash. Additionally, $100,000 annual prize will be awarded to help researchers develop "scientifically rigorous models for coherent communication with non-human organisms until interspecies communication is achieved." The criteria for these smaller prizes include non-invasive approaches based on animals' normal communication signals. "We hope to announce the criteria for the grand prize after two to three years of small prizes," said Yovel.

Future impact

Potential implications and ethical concerns

The team believes that the prize could significantly impact understanding animal sentience and supporting animal rights. The ultimate goal is to develop a system where animals do not realize they are communicating with humans, similar to the Turing test for AI. However, some experts have raised ethical questions about conversing with animals and whether AI can truly illuminate the meaning or function of animals' vocalizations.