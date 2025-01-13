What's the story

Apple has hit a major milestone in its India operations, with iPhone exports exceeding the ₹1 lakh crore mark in 2024.

According to an Economic Times report, the tech giant's exports hit an all-time high of $12.8 billion (₹1.08 lakh crore), registering a whopping 42% year-on-year growth.

The growth is primarily driven by an increase in local value addition and a massive jump in domestic production.