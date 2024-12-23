Summarize Simplifying... In short Apple is developing a smart doorbell camera equipped with Face ID technology for enhanced security.

This device, part of Apple's broader push into the smart home market, will likely work with third-party HomeKit smart locks and use Apple's own Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip.

The company's expansion plans also include a new smart home camera, a potential Apple-branded TV, and innovative smart home displays. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The device could be launched in 2025

Apple developing smart doorbell camera with Face ID technology

By Mudit Dube 10:03 am Dec 23, 202410:03 am

What's the story Apple is said to be working on a new smart doorbell camera that uses Face ID technology to unlock doors, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported. The futuristic device could be available as early as late 2025. The smart lock system would work just like an iPhone, unlocking the door automatically when a recognized resident looks at it.

Tech integration

Apple's smart doorbell camera to feature Secure Enclave chip

Apple's smart doorbell camera is likely to come with the company's Secure Enclave chip. The component handles the storage and processing of Face ID information separately from the rest of the system's hardware, providing additional security. The new device is also expected to work with existing third-party HomeKit smart locks, expanding its potential user base.

Strategic partnerships

Possible collaborations and chip usage in Apple's smart doorbell

Gurman also hints that Apple could partner with a smart lock company to offer a complete package right from the start. The doorbell camera will probably use Apple's own "Proxima" combination Wi-Fi/Bluetooth chip. It is also said to be used in next-generation HomePod Mini and Apple TV devices next year, suggesting a strategic push to improve connectivity across its product line.

Expansion plans

Apple's smart doorbell camera part of larger smart home push

The smart doorbell camera's development is part of Apple's larger push to enter the smart home space. The strategy also includes another new smart home camera, a possible Apple-branded TV, and some innovative smart home displays. One of these displays is an iPad-like device that can be magnetically attached to wall mounts or speaker bases for additional convenience and versatility.