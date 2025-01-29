What's the story

Heaps of donations in clothes, such as T-shirts, socks, jackets, and denim, poured in for the victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Although donated with noble intentions, donation centers are unable to distribute most of them because they have too much already, or because the items are dirty, damaged, or poorly made.

The Suay Sew Shop in Los Angeles is one such center dealing with a huge pile of surplus clothing donations—22,680kg, to be exact.