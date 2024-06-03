Next Article

OnePlus 13 rumored to feature superior display and larger battery

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:27 pm Jun 03, 202401:27 pm

What's the story OnePlus, a well-known smartphone manufacturer, is reportedly developing its next-generation flagship phone, the OnePlus 13, for the Chinese market. It should also make its way to India. As per Digital Chat Station, a reliable tipster, the new model will boast a high-spec 2K 8T LTPO custom display. This advanced screen is expected to offer an enhanced visual experience compared to previous models.

Insights

Design and display details revealed

The OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a nearly flat display with subtly curved glass cover, thus offering a large size while enhancing the user's visual experience. The same source also revealed that the device could come with a 6.8-inch OLED screen. Additionally, the camera system of the OnePlus 13 is expected to see an upgrade, potentially incorporating a 50MP periscope triple lens setup.

Performance upgrades

OnePlus 13 to feature ultra-large battery and new chipset

A significant upgrade for the OnePlus 13 is the rumored inclusion of an ultra-large battery, promising improved performance and longevity. While the OnePlus 12 was equipped with a 5,400mAh battery, it's speculated that the upcoming OnePlus 13 may feature a larger capacity of around 6,000mAh. Despite its large capacity, recent leaks suggest that this new battery might not support wireless charging. The device is also expected to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, set to debut later this year.