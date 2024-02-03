Poonam Pandey's alleged death has become a mystery

Poonam Pandey promised 'surprise' in alleged last interview

What's the story A post on actor-model Poonam Pandey's official Instagram account on Friday sent shockwaves across the nation. It alleged that Pandey (32) died due to cervical cancer. However, since the actor was spotted at events recently and hadn't mentioned her alleged illness earlier, several netizens questioned the veracity of the news. Now, a video of her purported recent interview video has surfaced, where Pandey teased a "big surprise" for her fans, making the mystery murkier.

This is what Pandey said in interview

In the video shared by Instant Bollywood, Pandey could be heard saying in Hindi, "A big news is set to arrive before you soon." "I like to surprise people. When people think that I have changed, I like to surprise them even more. So, a really big news is coming your way," she added. Notably, while Pandey's manager Nikita confirmed her demise, several media portals reported that her family has been unreachable ever since the news broke out.

Meanwhile, her team released this statement

On Friday, Pandey's team released a statement after her reported death. It said, "We received a call from her family/team in the morning that she is no more, we are also trying to reach her family but unfortunately, we haven't been able to reach them which is why we are not releasing an official statement." "As of now, all we know is she is no more and her body is at the moment in UP," the statement added.

This is what her alleged death news said

On Friday morning, a post on Pandey's account said, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness." "In this time of grief, we would request privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared," it added.

Controversial career and personal life

Pandey first gained fame after promising to strip if India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup final. Over time, she built a dedicated social media and has 1.3M followers on her Instagram account. Notably, just days before her alleged death, Pandey shared photos and videos from a trip to Goa. She was last seen in the Kangana Ranaut-hosted OTT reality show Lock Upp.

Know more about cervical cancer

Know more about cervical cancer