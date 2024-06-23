In brief Simplifying... In brief An SUV driven by Mayur, the nephew of a Pune MLA, collided with a two-wheeler on the Pune-Nashik highway, resulting in the death of one person.

The SUV was reportedly on the wrong side of the road and the impact was so severe that the two-wheeler was flung into the air.

This incident follows another recent case of rash driving in Pune involving a drunk teenager, highlighting a concerning trend in the city.

The deceased has been identified as Om Bhalerao

SUV driven by Pune MLA's nephew hits two-wheeler; 1 killed

By Chanshimla Varah 12:55 pm Jun 23, 202412:55 pm

What's the story A 19-year-old man was killed after an SUV driven by the nephew of Dilip Mohite Patil, an MLA belonging to the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), hit a two-wheeler on Saturday in Pune. The deceased has been identified as Om Bhalerao. Another youth also sustained serious injuries and is being treated in a hospital. The police have registered a case against the MLA's nephew and arrested him.

Investigation update

Investigation following the fatal accident

According to police reports, Mayur was driving the Toyota Fortuner on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with Bhalerao's bike on the Pune-Nashik highway around midnight. The impact was so powerful that the two-wheeler flew into the air, and the young men riding it were tossed to the roadside. Bhalerao died on the spot. A test is now being conducted to determine if Mayur was under the influence of alcohol at the time.

Accident history

Recent rash driving incidents in Pune

In a statement released right after the accident, MLA Patil stated that his nephew did not flee from the scene of the accident and was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. This incident comes amid an ongoing investigation into another high-profile rash-driving incident in Pune. In the previous case, two software engineers were killed when an inebriated teen driving his realtor father's Porsche hit their bike from behind.