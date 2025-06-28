Kajol's horror film 'Maa' opens decently at over ₹4cr

Box office performance

'Maa's success attributed to its impressive walk-in audience

The film's success can be attributed to its impressive walk-in audience throughout the day, with mass belts recording higher-than-usual occupancies. It earned around ₹2.25cr from national chains alone, contributing nearly 50% to its total revenue, per Bollywood Hungama. The film's opening figures could have been even better with a more strategic release plan, potentially crossing the ₹5cr mark in India.