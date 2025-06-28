Kajol's horror film 'Maa' opens decently at over ₹4cr
What's the story
The horror film Maa, starring Kajol, has made a strong debut at the Indian box office. The movie earned ₹4.50cr on Friday, beating expectations and becoming one of the biggest openers for a Kajol film. Despite facing stiff competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, F1 and Kannappa, it performed particularly well in West Bengal and mass belts in India.
Box office performance
'Maa's success attributed to its impressive walk-in audience
The film's success can be attributed to its impressive walk-in audience throughout the day, with mass belts recording higher-than-usual occupancies. It earned around ₹2.25cr from national chains alone, contributing nearly 50% to its total revenue, per Bollywood Hungama. The film's opening figures could have been even better with a more strategic release plan, potentially crossing the ₹5cr mark in India.
Weekend projections
Film eyes ₹25cr weekend
Maa is expected to continue its upward trend over the weekend, with hopes of reaching a total collection of ₹25cr by Sunday. The film exists in the same cinematic universe as Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan. Directed by Vishal Furia, it combines elements of Indian mythology and psychological horror. It focuses on a mother and daughter whose trip to a mysterious village turns into a dangerous encounter with a cursed legend.