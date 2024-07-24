'She's ignorant': Jon Voight slams daughter Angelina Jolie's Israel-Palestine views
In a recent interview with Variety, veteran Hollywood actor Jon Voight expressed his disappointment over his daughter-actor Angelina Jolie's stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict. A staunch supporter of Israel, Voight accused Jolie of being swayed by "propaganda" and "antisemitic people." He responded to her Instagram post condemning an attack, saying, "She has been exposed to propaganda. She's been influenced by antisemitic (prejudiced against Jewish) people."
'They have no idea what's going on. It's a bubble...'
Voight further elaborated on his daughter's association with the United Nations (UN), suggesting it has distorted her perception of the conflict. "Angie has a connection to the U.N., and she's enjoyed speaking out for refugees. But these people are not refugees," he stated. "Angie, I think she hasn't been available for this information because in Hollywood people don't share this kind of stuff." "They have no idea what's going on. It's a bubble," he added.
Voight expressed love for Jolie despite differences
Despite his strong criticism, Voight emphasized his affection for Jolie and his unwillingness to engage in a dispute with her. "I love my daughter. I don't want to fight with my daughter," he said. However, he maintained that her involvement with the UN has negatively impacted her perspective on human rights and Israel, stating, "From the beginning, it's been awful with human rights. They call it human rights...but it's just anti-Israel bashing." "She's ignorant of what the real stakes are."
Jolie's long-standing UN involvement and Palestine advocacy
Jolie has been associated with the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, for over two decades. She served as a Goodwill Ambassador from 2001 to 2012 and then as Special Envoy from 2012 to 2022. In October of the previous year, she expressed her support for Palestinians on Instagram, writing: "Stop Genocide. Humanity above this all." Meanwhile, a source close to the 49-year-old star told Variety that she wishes her father "well" but prefers not to speak about him publicly.