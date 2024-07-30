In short Simplifying... In short After a nine-year search, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya have finally agreed on a script for their next project.

The duo, known for their successful collaboration on the modern Indian fable, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, promises this new venture will be unlike anything they've done before.

Production is set to begin early next year. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya reunite

Salman Khan, Sooraj Barjatya finally have a script locked: Report

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:53 pm Jul 30, 202405:53 pm

What's the story Bollywood heavyweights Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya are set to collaborate on a new film project. This will mark their first joint venture since the 2015 blockbuster, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Despite circulating rumors, the upcoming film will not bear the title Prem Ki Shaadi, reported a new Bollywood Hungama article. Since their last collaboration in 2015, both have been actively seeking an appropriate script for another team-up.

Script search

Khan and Barjatya discover perfect script after nine years

After a nine-year quest for the right script, Khan and Barjatya have reportedly finally found a project they both agree on. A close source told BH, "They've finally cracked an idea that they both like." The nature of the project remains undisclosed, but it promises to be unique. "All I can tell you is, their next will be unlike anything they have done, individually or together," said the source.

Previous success

Duo's last film explored dual personality conflict

Khan and Barjatya's last joint venture, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, was a modern Indian fable that explored the concept of dual personality conflict in contemporary India. This successful collaboration has set high expectations for their upcoming project, which is slated to begin production early next year. The duo's professional journey began with the historic hit Maine Pyar Kiya, marking Khan's debut in a lead role.