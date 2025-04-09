Delhi: Speeding car rams into pedestrians; 5 IAS aspirants injured
What's the story
A speeding Hyundai i10 vehicle crashed into pedestrians on Bada Bazar Road in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, on Tuesday, resulting in the injuries of six people, including five IAS aspirants.
Fortunately, all six of them are now stable, and five are expected to be discharged soon from the hospital.
However, one of them might require additional medical care, per reports.
Arrest made
Driver arrested, alcohol test positive
The accident took place around 6:00pm, and the driver of the car has been arrested from the spot.
A medical test is underway for him, and officials confirmed that a strong smell of alcohol was detected.
The driver's blood sample has been taken for tests.
Following the accident, students assembled at the spot and protested against lack of safety measures in the area.
Twitter Post
Visuals from Delhi
Today, a driver ran over 7–8 UPSC aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar. The area is becoming increasingly unsafe for students. Yet BJP leaders and CM like @gupta_rekha remain silent. I urge @AtishiAAP Ji and @durgeshpathak to visit and take immediate action. Students deserve… https://t.co/ga5inNL1p8 pic.twitter.com/x2thEHQhjN— Piku (@RisingPiku) April 8, 2025
Public outcry
Students protest against accident
A local UPSC aspirant lashed out at authorities for their negligence, saying such incidents are common due to continuous construction work diminishing space for pedestrians and due to a lack of speed breakers on Bada Bazar Road.
"Around 10,000 students commute on this road every day. If they can't travel safely, how are they supposed to study?" they told PTI.
Safety issues
Concerns over safety measures in Old Rajinder Nagar
Bala Krishna, a UPSC aspirant who has been living in Old Rajinder Nagar for five years, spoke about how authorities have been ignoring students' demands.
"Be it last year when students died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching center or today when five UPSC aspirants have been injured, nothing has changed," he said.
Krishna said construction work going on for months has also decreased walking space for pedestrians in the area.