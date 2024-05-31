Next Article

Wordle is legally challenging the geography-based spinoff

Wordle vs Worldle: NYT files case against geography spinoff game

By Akash Pandey 05:11 pm May 31, 202405:11 pm

What's the story The New York Times (NYT), owner of the popular online game Wordle, is legally challenging a geography-based spinoff named Worldle. The publisher accuses Worldle of "creating confusion" and attempting to profit from "the enormous goodwill" associated with the Wordle brand. To recall, NYT purchased Wordle for a seven-figure sum in 2022. Software developer Kory McDonald, creator of Worldle, remains determined to defend his creation.

Creator's stand

McDonald defends by highlighting differences between the two games

McDonald counters the New York Times' accusations by highlighting the differences between Wordle and Worldle. He told BBC that many games have similar titles, stating, "There's a whole industry of [...]LE games." "Wordle is about words, Worldle is about the world, Flaggle is about flags," McDonald added. NYT﻿ refutes this argument in its legal document, stating that Worldle is "nearly identical in appearance, sound, meaning, and imparts the same commercial impression to... Wordle."

Game statistics

Wordle v/s Worldle: Popularity and revenue

Wordle, created by British inventor Josh Wardle in 2021, has reached millions of people worldwide. In contrast, Worldle has approximately 100,000 monthly players and is only accessible via a web browser. McDonald's game includes ads and offers an ad-free version for $10 per year. He disclosed that most of his earnings from the game are paid to Google for using their Street View images in gameplay.

Future outlook

McDonald remains optimistic despite legal challenge

Despite the legal challenge from The New York Times, McDonald maintains a positive outlook. He expressed surprise at the legal action but remains undeterred. In response to the situation, he stated: "Worst-case scenario, we'll change the name, but I think we'll be okay," suggesting that while he is prepared for potential changes, he remains hopeful about Worldle's future.