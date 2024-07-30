In short Simplifying... In short The social media platform X, owned by vocal Trump supporter Musk, has sparked controversy by suspending the account 'White Dudes for Harris' after it raised $4M for Harris's campaign.

X suspends 'White Dudes for Harris' account after $4M fundraiser

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:49 am Jul 30, 2024

What's the story The X account "White Dudes for Harris" was abruptly suspended yesterday, following a successful fundraising event that raised $4 million for US Vice President Kamala Harris's 2024 presidential campaign. The account, which held its debut fundraiser, had amassed over 13,000 followers on X. In response to the suspension, the group's organizer Ross Morales Rocketto posted on his personal X account, "Got Elon Musk scared."

Organizer's response sparks online speculation

This statement ignited online speculation about potential election interference by the social media platform. Musk, who owns X and is a vocal supporter of Donald Trump's reelection bid, has been accused by some users of suspending the account due to its successful fundraising for Harris's campaign.

Backup account launched amid controversy

A backup account for "White Dudes for Harris" was created on Monday afternoon, confirming that @dudes4harris was Ross's original account that for some reason was suspended. This new account quickly gained traction with nearly 5,000 followers by the time of publication. The reasons behind the original account's suspension remain unclear, leading to widespread online criticism and allegations of election interference.

These celebrities endorsed the digital fundraiser

The inaugural event of "White Dudes for Harris" was a digital fundraiser, featuring several white male celebrities including Jeff Bridges, Mark Hamill, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bradley Whitford, Sean Astin, and Josh Groban. The event successfully raised $4 million toward Harris's presidential campaign against Republican nominee Trump. At the event, Bridges expressed his support for Harris and her stance on women's rights and environmental issues.