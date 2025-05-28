What's the story

IndiGo has announced the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as its new Chairman.

He will take over from Venkataramani Sumantran, who had been at the helm for three years during a post-pandemic recovery phase in air travel.

Mehta is an existing board member of IndiGo and previously held positions on the boards of Colgate Palmolive India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro.

He is also a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.