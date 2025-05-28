From IAS to Indigo chairman—Who is Vikram Singh Mehta
What's the story
IndiGo has announced the appointment of Vikram Singh Mehta as its new Chairman.
He will take over from Venkataramani Sumantran, who had been at the helm for three years during a post-pandemic recovery phase in air travel.
Mehta is an existing board member of IndiGo and previously held positions on the boards of Colgate Palmolive India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro.
He is also a former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.
Career journey
Diverse career and achievements
Mehta began his career with the IAS in 1978, serving for two years before transitioning to the corporate sector.
He is currently the Chairman of the public policy think tank "Centre for Social and Economic Progress," and was previously Executive Chairman at Brookings India as well as a Senior Fellow at Brookings Institution.
Corporate leadership
Leadership roles in global companies
Mehta held prominent positions in global companies.
He was the Chairman of Shell Group of Companies in India and CEO of Shell Markets and Shell Chemicals, Egypt.
His contributions to the corporate world have earned him several accolades, including being named "Businessman of the Year" by Asia House in 2010, and India's "Best Independent Director" by Asia Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability in 2016.
Information
A look at his education
Mehta has a distinguished academic profile. He is a Mathematics graduate from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University. The IndiGo boss also holds two master's degrees - one from Oxford University in Politics and Economics, and the other in Energy Economics from Tufts University.