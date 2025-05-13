What's the story

Using the Spektr-RG (SRG) space observatory, a team of astronomers from the Russian Academy of Sciences has discovered 11 new active galactic nuclei (AGNs).

AGNs are small areas at a galaxy's core, outshining the galaxy's light, and are known to be extremely energetic.

This energy is primarily attributed to accretion onto a supermassive black hole at the galaxy's center.

They are recognized as the most luminous persistent sources of electromagnetic radiation in the universe.